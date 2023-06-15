CFL announces Touchdown Atlantic contest is officially a sellout

The Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders play during second half CFL action at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., Saturday, July 16, 2022. For a second straight year, Touchdown Atlantic is a sellout. The CFL announced Thursday the Saskatchewan Roughriders-Toronto Argonauts contest slated for July 29 at Halifax's Saint Mary's University has been sold out.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese