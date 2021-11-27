Montreal Alouettes linebacker Patrick Levels standing by his CFL playoff guarantee

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Drew Wolitarsky (82) gets tacked by Montreal Alouettes' Patrick Levels (3) after a reception during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. On Monday, the Montreal Alouettes linebacker guaranteed his team would beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division final, he wasn't backing down from the claim Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods