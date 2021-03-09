New head coach Darryl Sutter conducts his first on-ice practice with Calgary Flames

CALGARY - Darryl Sutter is officially back as head coach of the Calgary Flames.
Sutter conducted his first practice with the team today since being hired to replace Geoff Ward, who was fired last Thursday night.
Sutter coached the Flames from 2002-06, guiding the franchise to the Stanley Cup in 2004 before losing in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
With Sutter observing the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and tending to business on his ranch in Viking, Alta., the Flames went 0-1-1 under assistant Ryan Huska this weekend.
Calgary dropped a 3-2 decision to Edmonton on Saturday before losing 4-3 in a shootout to Ottawa on Sunday.
The Flames return to action Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
Calgary (11-12-3) is sixth in the North Division, four points behind fourth-place Montreal, which has two games in hand.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.