Two "Bluewater Survivors" say they were re-victimized by gymnastics investigation

Former Canadian Gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker arrives at the courthouse with his wife Elizabeth Brubaker in Sarnia, Ont, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Former gymnast Abby Spadafora and another of the 11 athletes known as the Bluewater Survivors publicly criticized the handling of their abuse complaint by Gymnastics Canada. Spadafora and the second gymnast known as Athlete B were among the 11 who lodged an abuse complaint Jan. 15, 2019 against coaches Dave and Elizabeth Brubaker.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart