Defending-champion Bombers only CFL team to have pinned down their playoff future

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, who dressed but did not play, watches from the sideline during the second half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Five teams have clinched CFL playoff berths but only Zach Collaros and the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers know when and where they'll be once the postseason begins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck