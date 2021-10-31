Saturday's Scores

MLB

World Series

Atlanta 3 Houston 2

(Atlanta leads series 3-1)

NHL

Nashville 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (SO)

Los Angeles 5 Montreal 2

New Jersey 4 Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 5 Detroit 4

Boston 3 Florida 2 (SO)

San Jose 2 Winnipeg 1 (OT)

St. Louis 1 Chicago 0

Colorado 4 Minnesota 1

Edmonton 2 Vancouver 1

Calgary 4 Philadelphia 0

AHL

Rochester 6 Laval 5

Manitoba 5 Iowa 3

Toronto 5 Belleville 2

Bridgeport 6 Providence 4

Charlotte 3 Hartford 2

Cleveland 2 Hershey 1

Grand Rapids 4 Milwaukee 1

Henderson 4 Bakersfield 2

Syracuse 3 Lehigh Valley 2

WB/Scranton 4 Springfield 3

Rockford 4 Texas 3

Stockton 6 Colorado 3

Tucson 6 San Diego 4

Ontario 3 Abbotsford 2

CFL

Toronto 31 B.C. 29 (OT)

Saskatchewan 19 Montreal 14

NBA

Washington 115 Boston 112 (2OT)

Detroit 110 Orlando 103

New York 123 New Orleans 117

Toronto 97 Indiana 94

Philadelphia 122 Atlanta 94

Miami 129 Memphis 103

San Antonio 102 Milwaukee 93

Chicago 107 Utah 99

Golden State 103 Oklahoma City 82

Denver 93 Minnesota 91

Phoenix 101 Cleveland 92

MLS

New York City FC 3 Miami 1

San Jose 4 Real Salt Lake 3

New York 1 CF Montreal 0

Toronto FC 1 Atlanta 1

Columbus 3 D.C. United 1

FC Dallas 2 Austin FC 1

