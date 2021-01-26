Former CFL player,-coach Brady understands historical significance of NFL promotion

Indianapolis Colts assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady is shown on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla., on December 2, 2018. Marcus Brady understands the historical significance of being an offensive co-ordinator in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts promoted Brady to the position Monday, just three years after the former CFL player/coach came aboard as an assistant quarterback coach. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Phelan M. Ebenhack