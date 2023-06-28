Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract

FILE - New Jersey Devils' Timo Meier (96) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., May 5, 2023. The Devils announced Wednesday, June 28, that the team has agreed to terms with restricted free agent winger Meier on an eight-year contract worth $70.4 million. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)