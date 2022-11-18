Argos head coach Dinwiddie not banking on McManis suiting up for Argos

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis (48) and defensive back Jamal Peters (3) during first half CFL Eastern Final football action in Toronto, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. McManis, who had a team-high 88 tackles this season, suffered a torn bicep in Toronto’s 34-27 East Division final win last weekend over the Montreal Alouettes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn