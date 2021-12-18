Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Myers joins teammates Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, on the league's list.
Saturday's game between the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs was postponed about five hours before puck drop.
The Leafs are short-handed after adding forwards John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds to the protocol list on Friday.
Sunday's game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes was also postponed.
Four games scheduled for Saturday — Florida at Minnesota, Boston at Montreal, Tampa Bay at Colorado and Columbus at Calgary — have already been postponed as NHL teams deal with a rise in COVID-19 infections.
The league said the omicron variant is responsible for the uptick in cases.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.