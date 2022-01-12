Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

Canada driver Justin Kripps, Jesse Lumsden, Alexander Kopacz and Oluseyi Smith race during heat three of the four-man bobsled final at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. Smith, a two-sport Canadian Olympian who also goes by Seyi, is running for a spot on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward