Nolan: Actions, not words, needed to combat racism in hockey

Buffalo Sabres head coach Ted Nolan talks to Mikhail Grigorenko (25) and Drew Stafford (21) during third period NHL action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg on December 16, 2014. Ted Nolan says it will take more than words to combat instances of racism in hockey. The NHL's coach of the year in 1997 says changes in education and better representation in the sport are sorely need. Nolan, who is Ojibwe, spoke after Indigenous Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear received racist messages after Edmonton was eliminated from the NHL playoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods