Canada's Alphonso Davies expected to be back in Bayern Munich squad Sunday

Bayern's Alphonso Davies, center, leaves the field after getting injured during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, could figure in Sunday's game against SC Freiburg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Martin Meissner