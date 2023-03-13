Karin Harjo leaves Canada's alpine team to coach Mikaela Shiffrin

FILE - United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. Fresh off breaking the record for most World Cup race wins, Mikaela Shiffrin has a new head coach, Karin Harjo, who has been leading Canada’s Alpine skiing team. U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Harjo’s hiring on Monday, March 13, 2023, and said she will join Shiffrin in April. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati, File)