Nets won't play Irving until he meets vaccine requirement

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, in this Sunday, May 30, 2021, file photo. The Brooklyn Nets won't play Kyrie Irving until he can play in all their games, unwilling to let questions about his vaccination status linger into the season. The Nets announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, that Irving would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant, ending the idea that he would play in only road games. Without mentioning his vaccination status, general manager Sean Marks said Irving has made a decision that keeps him from being able to perform with the team. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)