Canada, U.S. to play women's hockey Rivalry Series game in Nevada

Jessie Eldridge of Canada in action with goalkeeper Nicole Hensley of USA during the IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey gold medal match between USA and Canada in Herning, Denmark, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Canada and the U.S will meet in a women's hockey Rivalry Series game Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP