Nets acquire Royce O'Neale from Jazz for 23 first-round pick

FILE - Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale pauses with the ball during the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Jan. 23, 2022. The Brooklyn Nets acquired O’Neale from the Jazz on Thursday, June 30, for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick. The Nets announced the deal, noting the Jazz will receive the least favorable of the Brooklyn/Houston first-round pick swap and Philadelphia’s first-round pick that was previously acquired by Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)