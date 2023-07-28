Lowly Toronto FC limps into second Leagues Cup match after 5-0 drubbing

Toronto FC Interim Head Coach Terry Dunfield stands on the touchline before his team takes on St. Louis City in MLS action in Toronto, on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The former Canadian international has suffered through five straight losses and watched his team get outscored 12-0 since being elevated from the club's under-17 program to the top job on a trial basis after Bob Bradley was fired June 26. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young