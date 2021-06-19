Jays acquire reliever Jacob Barnes from Mets in exchange for prospect Troy Miller

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob Barnes throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, in Port St. Lucie, Fla., Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky

 LS

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Toronto Blue Jays acquired reliever Jacob Barnes from the New York Mets on Saturday in exchange for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, has a 1-1 record with two saves and a 6.27 earned-run average over 19 relief appearances this season with the Mets. The six-foot-two 231-pound right-hander has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.

He was designated for assignment last Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with advanced-A Vancouver and double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor-league contract with Toronto in 2018.

The Blue Jays' bullpen has struggled mightily of late. The team recently dropped below the .500 mark after a decent start to the regular season.

Toronto (33-35) took a five-game losing streak into its road game against Baltimore (23-46) later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2021.

With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.