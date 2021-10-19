Forge FC looks to add to road warrior reputation as it tackles Costa Rican side

Forge FC's Emery Welshman, left, carries the ball past York 9 midfielder Wataru Murofushi during Canadian Premier League action in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Forge FC's punishing schedule has taken the Canadian Premier League champions to Costa Rica, where the Hamilton-based side takes on Santos de Guapiles on Wednesday in the first leg of their Scotiabank CONCACAF League quarterfinal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett