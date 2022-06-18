Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Best-of-seven series
Colorado 7 Tampa Bay 0
(Colorado leads series 2-0)
MLB
Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 3
N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0
San Francisco 7 Pittsburgh 5
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 6
Kansas City 2 Oakland 0
Chicago White Sox 7 Houston 0
L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 2 (first game, 10 innings)
L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 0 (second game)
N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 2
Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 3
Detroit 14 Texas 7
Philadelphia 2 Washington 1 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 7 Cleveland 1
St. Louis 11 Boston 2
Colorado 5 San Diego 4
Minnesota 11 Arizona 1
CFL
Calgary Stampeders 33 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30 OT
Saskatchewan Roughriders 26 Edmonton Elks 16
MLS
Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 1
Portland 1 LA Galaxy 1
New York Red Bulls 2 Toronto FC 0
Charlotte FC 1 Columbus 1
Austin FC 1 CF Montréal 0
Orlando City 2 Houston 1
Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 1
Chicago 1D.C. United 0
Vancouver 2 FC Dallas 0
Real Salt Lake 2 San Jose 0
NLL FINAL
Best-of-three series
Colorado 10 Buffalo 8
(Colorado wins series 2-1)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.