Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Best-of-seven series

Colorado 7 Tampa Bay 0

(Colorado leads series 2-0)

MLB

Chicago Cubs 6 Atlanta 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 Toronto 0

San Francisco 7 Pittsburgh 5

Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 6

Kansas City 2 Oakland 0

Chicago White Sox 7 Houston 0

L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 2 (first game, 10 innings)

L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 0 (second game)

N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 2

Milwaukee 7 Cincinnati 3

Detroit 14 Texas 7

Philadelphia 2 Washington 1 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 7 Cleveland 1

St. Louis 11 Boston 2

Colorado 5 San Diego 4

Minnesota 11 Arizona 1

CFL

Calgary Stampeders 33 Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30 OT

Saskatchewan Roughriders 26 Edmonton Elks 16

MLS

Los Angeles FC 1 Seattle 1

Portland 1 LA Galaxy 1

New York Red Bulls 2 Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 1 Columbus 1

Austin FC 1 CF Montréal 0

Orlando City 2 Houston 1

Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 1

Chicago 1D.C. United 0

Vancouver 2 FC Dallas 0

Real Salt Lake 2 San Jose 0

NLL FINAL

Best-of-three series

Colorado 10 Buffalo 8

(Colorado wins series 2-1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.