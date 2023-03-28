Kikuchi strong again as Jays lose Grapefruit League finale to Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, of Japan, delivers to the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Friday, March 17, 2023, in Dunedin, Fla. Kikuchi put in one last strong pitching performance this spring as the Toronto Blue Jays ended their Grapefruit League campaign Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara