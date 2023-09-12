Defenseman Torey Krug injured his right foot while training for the coming season, Blues say

FILE - St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug plays against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Krug injured his right foot in training for the upcoming NHL season. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the injury Tuesday, Sept. 12. The Blues did not reveal how long they expected the 32-year-old to be sidelined for other than to say Krug is expected to be re-evaluated Oct. 1.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)