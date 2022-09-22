Veteran linebacker Muamba full participant in Toronto Argonauts practice

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Matt Shiltz (18) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba (10) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on August 12, 2022. Muamba was a full participant in practice Thursday, so all signs point to Muamba playing Saturday night when Toronto (7-5) visits the Ottawa Redblacks (3-9). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn