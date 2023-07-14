Canada ties England 0-0 in a closed-door match, its final World Cup warmup

Canada tied England 0-0 in a closed-door match Friday, its last outing before the July 20 kickoff of the Women's World Cup. Seventeen players on Canada's World Cup roster took part in the contest including forward Deanne Rose, who overcome an Achilles injury to make the tournament squad. Rose attends a training session as members of Canada women's soccer team prepare in Toronto on Wednesday June 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young