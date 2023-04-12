Canada's Wickenheiser, Virtue, Hughes among 42 former Olympians banned from Russia

Canadian hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser is honoured on her retirement before the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers game in Edmonton, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Wickenheiser, Tessa Virtue and Clara Hughes are among several Olympians banned from entering Russia for signing a statement encouraging the removal of Russian athletes from next year's Paris Olympics amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson