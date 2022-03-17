TORONTO - The goaltending combination of Joseph Woll and Michael Hutchinson stopped all 41 shots they faced as the Toronto Marlies blanked the Hershey Bears 3-0 Thursday afternoon in the American Hockey League.
Woll started the game but force out of the game midway through the second period following a collision with Bears winger Eddie Wittchow.
Wittchow received a penalty for goaltender interference.
Hutchinson made 20 saves in relief to preserve Woll's win and the Marlies' shutout.
Toronto centres Joseph Blandisi and Brett Seney each tallied a goal and an assist in the victory.
Bears defenceman Cody Franson, a former Toronto Maple Leaf, managed six shots on the Marlies' net.
Hershey goalie Zach Fucale made 25 saves in defeat.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.