Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston 6 Washington 3

N.Y. Rangers 5 New Jersey 3

Buffalo 4 Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 5 Anaheim 2

N.Y. Islanders 1 Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 3 Toronto 2 (OT)

Los Angeles at Colorado, ppd

---

AHL

Tucson 3 Henderson 2

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Toronto Marlies at Laval Rocket, ppd

---

NBA

Atlanta 129 Indiana 117

New York 122 New Orleans 112 (OT)

Miami 109 Brooklyn 107

Houston 114 Orlando 110

Toronto 112 Oklahoma City 106

Charlotte 109 Portland 101

Sacramento 121 Dallas 107

L.A. Clippers 124 Minnesota 105

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 2 Toronto 0

Texas 1 Baltimore 0 (10 innings)

Oakland 3 Detroit 2

Seattle 7 Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5 Boston 1, 2nd game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.

National League

Arizona 5 Washington 2

Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0

San Francisco 1 Miami 0

Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 5 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 2 Colorado 1

San Diego 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13 Chicago Cubs 4

Interleague

Cleveland 6 Cincinnati 3

---

MLS

LA Galaxy 3 Miami 2

Philadelphia 0 Columbus 0

Vancouver 1 Portland 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2021

