Minnesota United FC (5-6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (6-9-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)
Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Montreal +112, Minnesota United FC +240, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal hosts Minnesota United looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.
Montreal is 5-1-0 in home games. Montreal has scored 15 goals while allowing 27 for a -12 goal differential.
United is 4-5-0 in road games. United ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 64 shots on goal, averaging 4.0 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has scored three goals for Montreal. Chinonso Offor has two goals over the last 10 games.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane has four goals for United. Michael Boxall has scored one goal over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 5-4-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
United: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).
United: Robin Lod (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Mikael Josh Marques de Pombal Vivar (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Kemar Lawrence (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.