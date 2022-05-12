Thomas Chabot named Canada's captain for men's world hockey championship

Ottawa Senators' Thomas Chabot (72) skates with the puck after taking it away from Carolina Hurricanes' Ian Cole (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot has been named Team Canada's captain for the 2022 men's hockey world championship. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)