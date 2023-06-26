Left-fielder Daulton Varsho fitting in seamlessly with Blue Jays teammates

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, left, Daulton Varsho, center, and Kevin Kiermaier (39) celebrate after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami, Fla., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. All it takes is 30 seconds in Toronto's clubhouse to see that Daulton Varsho has fit right in with the Blue Jays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky