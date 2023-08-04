Ticats rookie Powell to make second CFL start versus Montreal Alouettes

Hamilton Tiger-Cats' rookie quarterback Taylor Powell made his first CFL start versus the unbeaten Toronto Argonauts, two weeks ago. He'll make his second Saturday night facing the Montreal Alouettes and their veteran defensive co-ordinator, Noel Thorpe. Powell (0) bumps fists with Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly (12) during his post-game interview following CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, July 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power