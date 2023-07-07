Canada tops Argentina to set date with U.S. in FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals

Canada's Nirra Fields, left, runs past Puerto Rico's Trinity San Antonio during their quarterfinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Nirra Fields scored a game-high 22 points along with eight rebounds in leading Canada to a 68-60 win over Argentina on Friday to advance to the FIBA Women's AmeriCup semifinals.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark Baker