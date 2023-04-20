Source: Earl Cochrane steps down as general secretary of Canada Soccer

Earl Cochrane is stepping down as general secretary of Canada Soccer, according to a source.
The source, not authorized to speak publicly because the departure had not been announced yet, confirmed that Cochrane is leaving.
Cochrane took over the job — the top staff position in Canada Soccer — last July after incumbent Peter Montopoli stepped down to become chief operating officer for Canada FIFA World Cup 2026.
Cochrane is the second top Canada Soccer official to leave the organization against the backdrop of a prolonged labour dispute with both the Canadian men's and women's teams.
Nick Bontis resigned as president of Canada Soccer in February, acknowledging change was needed to achieve labour peace.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023