Veteran receiver Wieneke settling into life with Saskatchewan Roughriders

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Jake Wieneke (9) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive back DaShaun Amos (8) after making a catch during first half CFL Eastern Final football action in Toronto on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He’s adjusting to a new team and new offence in Saskatchewan but Wieneke doesn’t have to worry about developing a chemistry with his quarterback. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn