Wizards trading Porzingis to Celtics in 3-team deal with Smart headed to Grizzlies, AP sources say

FILE - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, center, looks to pass past Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis, left, and forward Rui Hachimura, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Oct. 30, 2022, in Boston. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Wizards have agreed to trade Porzingis to the Celtics. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced. The trade comes with Porzingis accepting his player option for next season. ESPN reports the deal also includes the Memphis Grizzlies who are acquiring Smart from Boston in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)