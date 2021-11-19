English cricketer sorry for appearing in blackface at party

FILE - Islamabad United Alex Hales plays a shot during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Stadium, in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. English cricketer Alex Hales has apologized Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, after the publication of a photo showing him in blackface portraying Tupac Shakur at a party in 2009. The apology comes amid an ongoing crisis in English cricket sparked by whistleblower Azeem Rafiq’s revelations about the racism he suffered while playing at Yorkshire. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)