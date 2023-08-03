Edmonton Oilers hire former McDavid agent Jeff Jackson as team CEO

Los Angeles Kings' Sean Durzi (50) and Arthur Kaliyev (34) try to stop Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff action in Edmonton on Wednesday April 19, 2023. Player agent Jeff Jackson, whose client list included superstar McDavid, has been named CEO of hockey operations for the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Thursday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson