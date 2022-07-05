Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

FILE - New England Patriots vice president of player personnel Bobby Grier is shown in April 1999. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Grier comes from a family of successful sports executives with his brother, Chris, serving as general manager of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and his father, Bobby, serving as a longtime coach and front office executive for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. (AP Photo/David Kamerman, File)