Canadian Shaedon Sharpe has created plenty of buzz ahead of NBA draft

University of Kentucky basketball player Shaedon Sharpe is shown in a handout photo. A video of high-flying guard Shaedon Sharpe created a big buzz last month. The 19-year-old from London, Ont., takes two steps then leaps, touching above the top of a vertical leap testing gauge. If the gauge was indeed the regulation 48 inches, the Canadian measured 49 -- what would have been an NBA combine record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chet White-UK Athletics **MANDATORY CREDIT**