Tuesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

St. Louis 5 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 1

New Jersey 7 N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Ottawa 0

Detroit 6 Philadelphia 3

Winnipeg 4 Vegas 0

Dallas 5 Edmonton 3

San Jose 4 Calgary 3

Seattle 4 Arizona 2

Los Angeles 6 Nashville 1

---

AHL

WB/Scranton 5 Toronto 1

Chicago 3 Texas 1

San Diego 3 Henderson 1

Stockton 3 San Jose 1

Ontario 6 Grand Rapids 2

---

MLB

Spring Training

Atlanta 4 Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 7 Detroit 2

Baltimore 10 Pittsburgh 9

St. Louis 4 Miami 3

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 6 San Diego 1

Cincinnati 10 L.A. Dodgers 8

Kansas City 5 Oakland 3

Texas 4 Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 7 Colorado 4

Chicago White Sox 4 Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 5

N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 0

---

NBA

Orlando 94 Golden State 90

Atlanta 117 New York 111

Milwaukee 126 Chicago 98

Denver 127 L.A. Clippers 115

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.