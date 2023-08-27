Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

FILE - Italy's manager Roberto Mancini walks on the pitch after defeating England at the Euro 2020 soccer championship final at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Italy coach Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year’s World Cup. (John Sibley/Pool Photo via AP, File)

 MDB

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Roberto Mancini was appointed Saudi Arabia coach on Sunday, just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy.

The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says Mancini has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later — both are friendly games.

Italian media reported that Mancini's contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year, and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.