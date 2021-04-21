PSG head to lead European clubs after Super League turmoil

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, during his official presentation to fans. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was picked to lead and repair the reputation of the European soccer clubs network on Wednesday April 21, 2021, after resisting offers to take his team into the ill-fated Super League that ended Wednesday after a massive backlash led by fans worldwide. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, FILE)