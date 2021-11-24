Wednesday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Boston 5 Buffalo 1

Minnesota 3 New Jersey 2 (SO)

Washington 6 Montreal 3

Florida 2 Philadelphia 1 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 Vancouver 1

Columbus 3 Winnipeg 0

N.Y. Rangers 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Detroit 4 St. Louis 2

Vegas 5 Nashville 2

Colorado 5 Anaheim 2

Seattle 2 Carolina 1

Edmonton 5 Arizona 3

Toronto 6 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 6 Ottawa 3

---

AHL

Springfield 4 Bridgeport 1

Belleville 3 Syracuse 2

Hershey 4 Providence 3 (OT)

Rochester 4 Utica 2

Charlotte 4 WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 6 Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5 San Jose 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 106 Orlando 99

L.A. Lakers 124 Indiana 116 (OT)

Phoenix 120 Cleveland 115

Brooklyn 123 Boston 104

Houston 118 Chicago 113

Milwaukee 114 Detroit 93

Minnesota 113 Miami 101

Toronto 126 Memphis 113

Utah 110 Oklahoma City 104

New Orleans 127 Washington 102

Atlanta 124 San Antonio 106

Golden State 116 Philadelphia 96

Sacramento 125 Portland 121

---

