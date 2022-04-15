Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0

Florida 6, Winnipeg 1

---

AHL

Toronto 4, Hartford 1

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 1

Belleville 2, Rochester 1

Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)

Springfield 3, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2 (OT)

Abbotsford 4, San Jose 3 (OT)

Chicago 4, Texas 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 3

Ontario 3, San Diego 0

Henderson 4, Stockton 2

---

NBA Play-In Round

Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101

New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101

---

BASEBALL

American League

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 (11 innings)

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Seattle 11, Houston 1

National League

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Interleague

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

---

NLL

Panther City 11, San Diego 10

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.