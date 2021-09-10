Field for Canadian rugby sevens events diluted by pandemic-related issues

Canada's Jake Thiel, left, jumps for the ball against Australia's Nick Malouf during the Challenge Trophy final at the World Rugby Sevens Series action in Vancouver, B.C., March 10, 2019. Only seven of the men's core teams are taking part in next week's HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver with New Zealand. Fiji, Australia, Argentina, Japan, France and Samoa among those missing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms