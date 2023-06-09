TORONTO - Brad Treliving has made his first move as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, adding former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan to his front office.
The Maple Leafs announced that Doan will join the Original Six club as a special adviser to the general manager.
Doan spent his entire 21-year playing career with the Coyotes franchise, starting in its final year in Winnipeg in 1995-96.
He joined the Coyotes' front office in 2021 and spent two years as chief hockey development officer.
The 46-year-old from Halkirk, Alta., most recently served as the assistant GM of Canada's national men's team, which won gold at the 2023 world championship.
Doan takes over the role from Jason Spezza, who left the team following the firing of former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas in May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.