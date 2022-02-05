Canadian Kingsbury wins moguls silver at Beijing Olympics

Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, competes in the heats during the men's moguls at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

 skp

BEIJING - Canada's Mikael Kingsbury has won men's moguls silver at the Beijing Olympics.

