NHLers glad to see women moving up management ranks: 'It's amazing'

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Hayley Wickenheiser takes part in the first round of the NHL draft in Montreal, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Wickenheiser joined the Toronto Maple Leafs in a player development role four years ago, and after a promotion within the department in 2021, the four-time Olympic gold medallist with the Canadian women's national team was named one of the club's assistant general managers in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.