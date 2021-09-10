Calgary Flames sign defencemen Erik Gudbranson, Micheal Stone to one-year deals

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (36) battles with Ottawa Senators' Erik Gudbranson (44) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The Calgary Flames have bolstered their blueline, signing defencemen Erik Gudbranson and Micheal Stone to one-year deals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have bolstered their blue line, signing defencemen Erik Gudbranson and Micheal Stone to one-year deals.

The club says Gudbranson has inked a contract worth US$1.95 million and Stone signed for $700,000.

Gudbranson, 29, comes to Calgary with 10 seasons of NHL experience, including stints in Florida, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, Anaheim, Ottawa and Nashville.

The six-foot-five, 222-pound Ottawa native has 77 points (21 goals, 56 assists) and 640 penalty minutes in 563 regular-season games.

Stone, 31, has spent the past five seasons with the Flames and put up four points (two goals, two assists) in 21 appearances last year.

Originally from Winnipeg, Stone is heading into his 11th NHL season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.

